Половината от брутната добавена стойност на България се формира от сектори, които имат устойчиви ESG дейности, сочи проучване

The Bulgarian-Turkish Women Business Club will host a business forum on May 27, in Burgas, the organization said. The event aims to promote meetings between business women from Bulgaria and Turkiye, creating opportunities for structured B2B interaction. Participants from various sectors such as textiles, fashion, clothing, food and beverages, tourism will have the opportunity to share contacts, experience and new business ideas. The forum is organized in partnership with the Municipality of Burgas, the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprise Promotion Agency, and the Bulgarian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry.