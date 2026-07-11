Global Wheat Market Remains Relatively Weak This Week, Sofia Commodity Exchange Says

The global wheat market remained relatively weak this week, experts at the Sofia Commodity Exchange (SCE) said here on Saturday.

Futures contracts for milling wheat with delivery next month on the Chicago exchange traded at around USD 223-228 per tonne, while those on Euronext in Europe were traded between USD 233 and USD 234 per tonne.

Corn remains the weakest segment of the grain complex, with next-month futures on the Chicago exchange trading in the USD 169-174 per tonne range, while those on Euronext were traded between USD 266 and USD 273 per tonne.

The International Sugar Organization (ISO) recently raised its estimate for the global sugar surplus in the 2025/26 season to more than 2 million tonnes and confirmed record production levels, which continue to influence market sentiment. However, forward-looking analysis is increasingly dominated by forecasts of a deficit in 2026/27 under a strong El Nino scenario. Raw sugar futures in New York traded at around USD 333-335 per tonne, while refined sugar futures in London were quoted at approximately USD 466-479 per tonne.

On the Sofia Commodity Exchange, bids for feed wheat remained this week at a starting price of EUR 180 per tonne, while offers for milling wheat stayed at EUR 190 per tonne.

Prices of major commodities remained stable, with opening prices unchanged. A new offer appeared for bottled spring water at a starting price of EUR 0.47 per bottle. Offers for nuts and seeds also remained on the market, with prices ranging from EUR 1,278.23 to EUR 7,362.60 per tonne.

In the SCE's Industrial Goods segment, transactions were concluded this week for ferrous metal scrap at prices ranging from EUR 140 to EUR 190 per tonne, and for aluminium scrap at between EUR 409.03 and EUR 864.08 per tonne. Mineral oils were purchased at EUR 20.16 per litre.

In the energy products segment, purchases were made for B6 diesel fuel at EUR 1,174.50-1,390 per 1,000 litres, and for propane-butane gas at EUR 500-530 per 1,000 litres. Offers for lignite coal continued at EUR 63.91 per tonne.