01 January 2017 00:22

"We should continue writing the history of a strong Bulgaria in a strong EU. We should start new integration projects and look forward and not backward," President Rosen Plevneliev said in his address to the nation on the occasion of the upcoming New 2017 Year. The yearning for past glory or the wish fr the strong hand of a leader, who would bring prosperity do not offer a solution. The solution lies in strong institutions, which will guarantee justice and rules for everyone. The solution is in the conscious efforts of everyone of us to improve and upgrade and not to destroy," the President noted.