Headlines 04 February 2017
President Radev Confers with German Chancellor Merkel
Valletta - February 3 (BTA) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev took part in an informal EU summit in Malta on Friday, his Press Secretariat said....
GERB Presents Governance Programme
Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - In the presence of members of his former second cabinet and former MPs, ex-prime minister Boyko Borissov presented the draft of the...
Interior Ministry Discusses Election Security Measures
Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - At a national meeting on Friday, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry discussed preparations for the March 26 early parliamentary elect...
President's Veto on New Concessions Act Draws Mixed Reactions
Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - Speaking at a roundtable organized by his party on Friday, former Ataka MP Nikolai Alexandrov congratulated Bulgarian President Rum...
Bulgarian Insurance Sector Meets Capital Requirements Over 100 Per Cent - Financ...
Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) Friday published reports containing data on the results of the Bulgarian Pension FundsТ ...
InterV Complains about Judicial Obstacles in Bulgaria
Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - InterV Investment S.a.r.l. (InterV) has complained about its problems with the Bulgarian judiciary, claiming that there are no grou...
News + 04 February 2017
Bulgarian Red Cross Distributes Donations in Hitrino in Wake of Deadly Railway A...
Sofia - February 2 (BTA) - A public board that manages donations for the northeastern village of Hitrino after a deadline train crash in December 2016, has d...
Low Temperatures in January Saved Apricot Trees from Freezing
Silistra, Northeastern Bulgaria - January 31 (BTA) - Contrary to logic, the freezing temperatures in January saved the apricot trees from freezing. There is a very scientific explanati...
WWF Urges Caretaker Government to Protect Pirin, Vitosha and Rila Mountains
Sofia - January 29 (BTA) - The international environmental organization WWF said on Sunday that has urged the caretaker government to make efforts to protect ...
