President Plevneliev: 'We Should Continue Writing History of Strong Bulgaria in Strong EU'
"We should continue writing the history of a strong Bulgaria in a strong EU. We should start new integration projects and look forward and not backward," President Rosen Plevneliev said in his address to the nation on the occasion of the upcoming New 2017 Year. The yearning for past glory or the wish fr the strong hand of a leader, who would bring prosperity do not offer a solution. The solution lies in strong institutions, which will guarantee justice and rules for everyone. The solution is in the conscious efforts of everyone of us to improve and upgrade and not to destroy," the President noted.
Headlines 01 January 2017
About 500 Cars, One Bus Blocked at Trakiya Motorway in the Night to Saturday
Sofia - December 31 (BTA) - About 500 automobiles and one bus were blocked at the Trakiya Motorway throughout the night of December 30 to December 31 around K...
Bourgas Airport to Resume Operation after Repair
Bourgas - December 30 (BTA) - The Bourgas Airport will resume operation after a major repair, the Airport said. The first flights to be serviced will be from/to...
Natural Gas Price to Go Up by 4.65% from January 1, Heating, Electricity Remain ...
Sofia - December 30 (BTA) - The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on Friday decided to increase the price of natural gas by 4.65 per cent from January 1 ...
Skiing at Bansko in Full Swing
Bansko, Southwestern Bulgaria - December 30 (BTA) - All ski trails and skier facilities in Bansko are operational, except for the Platoto trail, Ivan Obreikov, marketing manager for ...
Disabled Child Benefits to Increase Substantially from January 1, 2017
Sofia - December 30 (BTA) - Under amendments to the Integration of Persons with Disabilities Act and the Family Allowances for Children Act, in force as from...
Sofia's NDK Convention Centre Is Being Overhauled to Host Bulgarian EU Presidenc...
Sofia - December 30 (BTA) - An overhaul of Sofia's National Palace of Culture (NDK) began in early December and is to be completed in September 2017. The...
News + 01 January 2017
Bulgarian Pink Tomato Applies for Protection under European Quality Schemes
Sofia - December 30 (BTA) - The Kurtovo pink tomato will be one of the 30 products part of the campaign titled "Protect Bulgarian Taste". The main o...
Experts Call for Sparing Justice for Victims in Cases Involving Children
Sofia - December 24 (BTA) - Experts of the Social Activities and Practice Institute (SAPI) insist that there should be sparing justice procedures for crime vi...
Thirty Bulgarian Products to Apply for EU Quality Logos
Sofia - December 19 (BTA) - Thirty Bulgarian products will apply for protection under the EU schemes of geographical indications as part of a campaign promoti...
