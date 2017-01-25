Caretaker Cabinet to Hold First Meeting on January 30 16:38 Sofia - January 29 (BTA) - The caretaker cabinet will hold its first meeting on Monday, January 30, the government information service said. The first item...

Greek Farmers Block Border Crossing to Bulgaria 19:45 Sofia - January 28 (BTA) - Protesting Greek farmers used their tractors to block the Promachonas/Koulata crossing on the border with Bulgaria on Saturday, Bul...

ABV Expects to Gain Stronger Presence in Next Parliament 19:07 Haskovo, Southern Bulgaria - January 28 (BTA) - The new ABV leader, Konstantin Prodanov, expects his party to gain stronger presence in the next National Assembly after the early ...

New Interior Minister Visits Bulgarian-Turkish Border 18:34 Sofia - January 28 (BTA) - The caretaker Minister of Interior, Plamen Ouzounov, visited the Lessovo checkpoint at the Bulgarian-Turkish border on Saturday, ju...

Cash-Carrying Vehicle Robbed in Sofia 17:59 Sofia - January 28 (BTA) - A cash-carrying vehicle was robbed on Tsarigradsko Chaussee Blvd in Sofia on Friday evening, the Interior Ministry reported. Accord...