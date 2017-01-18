Outgoing President Plevneliev Makes Final Address to The Nation 20:01 Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - Bulgaria should keep on working for the unity and not for the division of the European Union, President Rosen Plevneliev said in a ...

PM Borissov Cables Condolences to Hungarian Counterpart 18:21 Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - Prime Minister Boyko Borissov cabled condolences to his Hungarian counterpart Victor Orban on Saturday. In the cable, Borissov saus...

Reformist Bloc Is Steady Formation and Will Be Further Extended - Co-Chair Kunev... 17:34 Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - The Reformist Bloc (RB) is a steady formation, which will be further extended, Bulgaria for the Citizens Movement leader Meglena Ku...

BSP: Two-year Tenure of Borissov's Government Has Pushed Bulgaria Backwards 17:32 Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - The two-year tenure of the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the majority of the 43rd National Assembly have pushed ...

Avian Flu-stricken Swans Found near Sozopol 17:23 Bourgas, on the Black Sea - January 21 (BTA) - Two dead swans, hit by avian flu, were found in the Gradina camping site, near Sozopol. Another two deceased swans were discovered ...