Bulgaria Remembers Victims of Communism 16:09 Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - At the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in central Sofia and monuments in other cities across the country, Bulgarian people mar...

First Event of French-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry 16:00 Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - "The strengthening of the confidence with our partners is of exceptional importance and a major step in affirming Bulgaria as...

Corruption Is Main Obstacle for Business, Democracy in Bulgaria - Think Tank 15:11 Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - Corruption is the main obstacle before business and democracy in Bulgaria, although the country is also lagging behind in other fie...

State Fund Agriculture Director Resigns after Minister's Ultimatum 15:09 Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - The Executive Director of State Fund Agriculture (SFA), Roumen Porozhanov, tendered his resignation Wednesday after Agriculture Min...

Supreme Administrative Court Revokes Central Election Commission Decision Limiti... 12:28 Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - The Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) said Wednesday that it had revoked a decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) limi...