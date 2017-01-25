Headlines 26 January 2017
DSB, Civil Board, Civil Organizations Announce New Platform
Sofia - January 25 (BTA) - An independent Deputy Prosecutor General in charge of fighting corruption who should start working immediately on high-profile case...
European Commission Optimistic About Closing Monitoring Mechanism by Its Term's ...
Brussels - January 25 (BTA) - The European Commission released Wednesday its latest report in the context of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) app...
Outgoing Environment and Water Minister Dispels Fears for Water Supply Problems
Sofia - January 25 (BTA) - Outgoing Environment and Water Minister Ivelina Vassileva Wednesday dispelled concerns about alleged problems with water supply of ...
President Appoints Caretaker Government to Take Office As of January 27, 2017
Sofia - January 25 (BTA) - President Rumen Radev issued a decree Wednesday appointing the caretaker government which will take office as of January 27, 2017, ...
Most Political Leaders Approve of Ognyan Gerdjikov's Appointment as Caretaker Pr...
Sofia - January 25 (BTA) - Parliamentary party leaders on Wednesday commented on Ognyan Gerdjikov's appointment as caretaker Prime Minister. Most of them...
President Radev Cables Greetings to President Trump
Sofia - January 25 (BTA) - President Rumen Radev who took office on January 22 cabled greetings to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of his inaugura...
News + 26 January 2017
Eurobarometer: 72% of Bulgarians Want Cooperation and Verification Mechanism to ...
Sofia - January 25 (BTA) - Some 72 per cent of Bulgarians believe that the European Commission (EC) Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) should contin...
Bulgaria Ranks 75th in Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 20...
Berlin - January 25 (BTA) - Bulgaria ranks 75th, last of all 28 EU countries, in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index 2016. The ranking w...
Grigor Dimitrov Advances to Semi-Finals at Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia - January 25 (BTA) - Grigor Dimitrov reached his first ever Australian Open semi-final after beating David Goffin 6-3 6-2 6-4 in a quarter-final match p...
