Headlines 09 January 2017
Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee to Consider Draft Resolution on November 6...
Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - At an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, the National Assembly Legal Affairs Committee will consider a draft resolution in connection...
Socialists Allege Wrongdoings in Awarding Beach Operation Contracts
Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - Socialist MP Atanas Zafirov on Monday accused the outgoing government of awarding lucrative beach operation contracts to companies l...
Bulgarian Employers Posting Workers to EU, EEA Countries and Switzerland Must Co...
Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - The General Labour Inspectorate (GLI) Executive Agency recalled in a press release on Monday that new rules apply in Bulgaria as fr...
Poet and Playwright Stefan Tsanev Declines Culture Ministry's Highest Award
Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - Prominent contemporary Bulgarian poet and playwright Stefan Tsanev has declined to receive the highest award of the Culture Ministry...
District Heating Companies Were Main Target of Complaints Submitted to Ombudsman...
Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - The largest number of complaints and alerts submitted to the Office of the National Ombudsman in 2016 were against district heating ...
Ice Limits Traffic on Danube, Snow, Low Temperatures Continue to Create Problems
Sofia, Rousse - January 9 (BTA) - Vessel owners are advised to limit traffic along the Danube River because of ice floe. This is among the measures taken at a meeting...
News + 09 January 2017
Bulgarian Pink Tomato Applies for Protection under European Quality Schemes
Sofia - December 30 (BTA) - The Kurtovo pink tomato will be one of the 30 products part of the campaign titled "Protect Bulgarian Taste". The main o...
Experts Call for Sparing Justice for Victims in Cases Involving Children
Sofia - December 24 (BTA) - Experts of the Social Activities and Practice Institute (SAPI) insist that there should be sparing justice procedures for crime vi...
Thirty Bulgarian Products to Apply for EU Quality Logos
Sofia - December 19 (BTA) - Thirty Bulgarian products will apply for protection under the EU schemes of geographical indications as part of a campaign promoti...
