President Radev Confers with German Chancellor Merkel 17:30 Valletta - February 3 (BTA) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev took part in an informal EU summit in Malta on Friday, his Press Secretariat said....

GERB Presents Governance Programme 17:17 Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - In the presence of members of his former second cabinet and former MPs, ex-prime minister Boyko Borissov presented the draft of the...

Interior Ministry Discusses Election Security Measures 16:02 Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - At a national meeting on Friday, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry discussed preparations for the March 26 early parliamentary elect...

President's Veto on New Concessions Act Draws Mixed Reactions 16:01 Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - Speaking at a roundtable organized by his party on Friday, former Ataka MP Nikolai Alexandrov congratulated Bulgarian President Rum...

Bulgarian Insurance Sector Meets Capital Requirements Over 100 Per Cent - Financ... 15:59 Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) Friday published reports containing data on the results of the Bulgarian Pension FundsТ ...