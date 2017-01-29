Headlines 06 February 2017
Socialists 49th Congress Approves Party's Campaign Platform, Coalition Framework...
Sofia - February 5 (BTA) - A session of the 49th Congress of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), which was held in Sofia on Saturday and Sunday, approved the...
Socialist Party's 49th Congress in Session in Sofia
Sofia - February 4 (BTA) - "Now change is a must," Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Chair Kornelia Ninova said, addressing a two-day session of the p...
Supra-Partisan Platform for New Republic to Seek Right Unity without GERB's "Fa...
Sofia - February 4 (BTA) - "We have always wanted Right unity, but this can only happen as an alternative to the 'fake Right of the socialist party ...
President Radev Confers with German Chancellor Merkel
Valletta - February 3 (BTA) - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev took part in an informal EU summit in Malta on Friday, his Press Secretariat said....
GERB Presents Governance Programme
Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - In the presence of members of his former second cabinet and former MPs, ex-prime minister Boyko Borissov presented the draft of the...
Interior Ministry Discusses Election Security Measures
Sofia - February 3 (BTA) - At a national meeting on Friday, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry discussed preparations for the March 26 early parliamentary elect...
News + 06 February 2017
Bulgarian Red Cross Distributes Donations in Hitrino in Wake of Deadly Railway A...
Sofia - February 2 (BTA) - A public board that manages donations for the northeastern village of Hitrino after a deadline train crash in December 2016, has d...
Low Temperatures in January Saved Apricot Trees from Freezing
Silistra, Northeastern Bulgaria - January 31 (BTA) - Contrary to logic, the freezing temperatures in January saved the apricot trees from freezing. There is a very scientific explanati...
WWF Urges Caretaker Government to Protect Pirin, Vitosha and Rila Mountains
Sofia - January 29 (BTA) - The international environmental organization WWF said on Sunday that has urged the caretaker government to make efforts to protect ...
Advisory to BTA's External Service Subscribers
ABV Party Proposes Revival of Labour Service as Measure to Prevent Conventional Crime
Today's Observances: February 5
Plovdiv Makes It to Top Four CEE Emerging Cities of the Year in Shared Services and Outsourcing
Tsvetan Tsvetanov and US Congressman Joe Wilson Discuss Deepening of Parliamentary Cooperation
Weekly Roundup of Political Events, January 28 - February 3
37 Illegal Migrants Detained at Bulgarian-Serbian Border
Bulgarian Frigate Takes Part in Romanian-hosted Naval Exercise
Sofia Mayor Fandakova: "Steep Price Hike for Water in City Is Unjustified"