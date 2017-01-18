Headlines 22 January 2017
Outgoing President Plevneliev Makes Final Address to The Nation
Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - Bulgaria should keep on working for the unity and not for the division of the European Union, President Rosen Plevneliev said in a ...
PM Borissov Cables Condolences to Hungarian Counterpart
Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - Prime Minister Boyko Borissov cabled condolences to his Hungarian counterpart Victor Orban on Saturday. In the cable, Borissov saus...
Reformist Bloc Is Steady Formation and Will Be Further Extended - Co-Chair Kunev...
Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - The Reformist Bloc (RB) is a steady formation, which will be further extended, Bulgaria for the Citizens Movement leader Meglena Ku...
BSP: Two-year Tenure of Borissov's Government Has Pushed Bulgaria Backwards
Sofia - January 21 (BTA) - The two-year tenure of the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the majority of the 43rd National Assembly have pushed ...
Avian Flu-stricken Swans Found near Sozopol
Bourgas, on the Black Sea - January 21 (BTA) - Two dead swans, hit by avian flu, were found in the Gradina camping site, near Sozopol. Another two deceased swans were discovered ...
Laid-off Bobov Dol Miners End Protest
Bobov Dol - January 20 (BTA) - The laid-off workers of the open-pit mines in Bobov Dol ended their protest after six hours and as a result of successful negotiati...
News + 22 January 2017
First Time Ever that All Inmates of Dancing Bears Park Go into Hibernation
Sofia - January 20 (BTA) - For the first time ever, all the bears in the Dancing Bears Park in Belitsa have gone into hibernation. The sanctuary was opened in...
BTA's Exhibition of Famous "Bulgarian Czechs" Unveiled in Prague
Prague - January 20 (BTA) - A documentary exhibition of famous 'Bulgarian' Czechs in Bulgaria's Post-liberation History was unveiled at the Nati...
Small Distilleries' Production Increased to 1,000 Litres Annually
Sofia - January 18 (BTA) - Bulgaria's Parliament Wednesday conclusively amended the Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses Act, re-establishing the pre-2015 ru...
