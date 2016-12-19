Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee to Consider Draft Resolution on November 6... 16:36 Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - At an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, the National Assembly Legal Affairs Committee will consider a draft resolution in connection...

Socialists Allege Wrongdoings in Awarding Beach Operation Contracts 16:29 Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - Socialist MP Atanas Zafirov on Monday accused the outgoing government of awarding lucrative beach operation contracts to companies l...

Bulgarian Employers Posting Workers to EU, EEA Countries and Switzerland Must Co... 16:18 Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - The General Labour Inspectorate (GLI) Executive Agency recalled in a press release on Monday that new rules apply in Bulgaria as fr...

Poet and Playwright Stefan Tsanev Declines Culture Ministry's Highest Award 15:16 Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - Prominent contemporary Bulgarian poet and playwright Stefan Tsanev has declined to receive the highest award of the Culture Ministry...

District Heating Companies Were Main Target of Complaints Submitted to Ombudsman... 13:58 Sofia - January 9 (BTA) - The largest number of complaints and alerts submitted to the Office of the National Ombudsman in 2016 were against district heating ...