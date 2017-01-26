Инвест Банк
Hot News

Headlines 01 February 2017

More news

News + 01 February 2017

More news

Latest

Photo of the Day

Previous Pause Next
INDONESIA-JAKARTA-INDONESIA FASHION WEEK 2017

INDONESIA-JAKARTA-INDONESIA FASHION WEEK 2017

CHINA-MACAO-LUNAR NEW YEAR-HOLIDAY-TOURISM (CN)

CHINA-MACAO-LUNAR NEW YEAR-HOLIDAY-TOURISM (CN)

CHINA-HEBEI-FROZEN WATERFALL (CN)

CHINA-HEBEI-FROZEN WATERFALL (CN)

Vatican Pope

Vatican Pope

CHINA-JIANGXI-PLUM BLOSSOM (CN)

CHINA-JIANGXI-PLUM BLOSSOM (CN)

CHINA-FUJIAN-LUNAR NEW YEAR-WEALTH (CN)

CHINA-FUJIAN-LUNAR NEW YEAR-WEALTH (CN)

srael Palestinians

srael Palestinians

CHILE-CHILLAN-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE

CHILE-CHILLAN-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE

Germany Weather

Germany Weather

APTOPIX Serbia Migrants Daily Life

APTOPIX Serbia Migrants Daily Life

Варна - ВМС – Емил Ефтимов

Варна - ВМС – Емил Ефтимов

ARGENTINA-BUENOS AIRES-EPECUEN LAKE-BATH-GUINNESS

ARGENTINA-BUENOS AIRES-EPECUEN LAKE-BATH-GUINNESS

Weather for 02 February 2017

Varna

-1° / C
Friday / C
Saturday / 11° C

Plovdiv

-7° / C
Friday -5° / C
Saturday -2° / C

Sofia

-5° / C
Friday -3° / C
Saturday / C

Currency Rates

EUR EUR 1.9558
USD USD 1.8126
CHF CHF 1.8313