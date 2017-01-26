Headlines 01 February 2017
Bulgaria Remembers Victims of Communism
Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - At the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in central Sofia and monuments in other cities across the country, Bulgarian people mar...
First Event of French-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - "The strengthening of the confidence with our partners is of exceptional importance and a major step in affirming Bulgaria as...
Corruption Is Main Obstacle for Business, Democracy in Bulgaria - Think Tank
Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - Corruption is the main obstacle before business and democracy in Bulgaria, although the country is also lagging behind in other fie...
State Fund Agriculture Director Resigns after Minister's Ultimatum
Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - The Executive Director of State Fund Agriculture (SFA), Roumen Porozhanov, tendered his resignation Wednesday after Agriculture Min...
Supreme Administrative Court Revokes Central Election Commission Decision Limiti...
Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - The Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) said Wednesday that it had revoked a decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) limi...
Stefan Milev Elected Acting President of Sofia Regional Court
Sofia - February 1 (BTA) - The Judges Chamber of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Tuesday elected Stefan Milev acting President of the Sofia Regional Court ...
News + 01 February 2017
Low Temperatures in January Saved Apricot Trees from Freezing
Silistra, Northeastern Bulgaria - January 31 (BTA) - Contrary to logic, the freezing temperatures in January saved the apricot trees from freezing. There is a very scientific explanati...
WWF Urges Caretaker Government to Protect Pirin, Vitosha and Rila Mountains
Sofia - January 29 (BTA) - The international environmental organization WWF said on Sunday that has urged the caretaker government to make efforts to protect ...
Financial Literacy Programme Launched in Ten Schools
Sofia - January 26 (BTA) - A financial literacy programme entitled "My Money" will be piloted in ten schools around the country in the second term o...
