Headlines 16 January 2017
-
Employers, Incumbent Discuss Opportunities under Juncker Plan
Sofia - January 16 (BTA) - The Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (KRIB) Monday organized a conference on the subject of "The Junc...
-
Only 4.4% Registered Cars in Bulgaria in 2016 Are New
Sofia - January 16 (BTA) - By the end of 2016, the number of registered new cars in Bulgaria (up to five years old) was only 4.4 per cent. A total of two thir...
-
Second Charge against Former Intelligence Chief
Sofia - January 16 (BTA) - A second charge for embezzlement was brought Monday against the former chief of the National Intelligence Service, Gen. Kircho Kiro...
-
Deputy PM Buchvarova: "GERB Should Coalesce with EPP-Affiliated Parties"
Varna, on the Black Sea - January 16 (BTA) - "GERB should seek coalition partners among the parties that are affiliated with the European People's Party (EPP)," ...
-
Defence Minister Nenchev Indicted for Malfeasance in Office
Sofia - January 16 (BTA) - The Sofia City Prosecution Office Monday presented to the Sofia City Court an indictment against Bulgarian Defence Minister Nikolay...
-
President-Elect Radev to Be Inaugurated on January 22
Sofia - January 16 (BTA) - The inauguration ceremony for Bulgaria's newly elected President Rumen Radev will be held in Sofia's Sveti Alexander Nevs...
News + 16 January 2017
-
Bulgarian Pink Tomato Applies for Protection under European Quality Schemes
Sofia - December 30 (BTA) - The Kurtovo pink tomato will be one of the 30 products part of the campaign titled "Protect Bulgarian Taste". The main o...
-
Experts Call for Sparing Justice for Victims in Cases Involving Children
Sofia - December 24 (BTA) - Experts of the Social Activities and Practice Institute (SAPI) insist that there should be sparing justice procedures for crime vi...
-
Thirty Bulgarian Products to Apply for EU Quality Logos
Sofia - December 19 (BTA) - Thirty Bulgarian products will apply for protection under the EU schemes of geographical indications as part of a campaign promoti...
Latest
Second Charge against Former Intelligence Chief
Employers, Incumbent Discuss Opportunities under Juncker Plan
Only 4.4% Registered Cars in Bulgaria in 2016 Are New
Second Charge against Former Intelligence Chief
Deputy PM Buchvarova: "GERB Should Coalesce with EPP-Affiliated Parties"
Deputy PM Buchvarova: "GERB Should Coalesce with EPP-Affiliated Parties"
Defence Minister Nenchev Indicted for Malfeasance in Office
Outsourcing, High Tech, Industry to Offer Most Jobs in 2017
President-Elect Radev to Be Inaugurated on January 22
Today's Observances: January 16
Advisory to BTA's External Service Subscribers
Foreign Minister Mitov to Take Part in EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting
ABV Congress Elects New Leader, Readies Party for Elections
ABV Congress Elects New Leader, Readies Party for Elections
Police Seize Large Quantity of Contraband Cigarettes