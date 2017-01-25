Headlines 30 January 2017
-
Caretaker Cabinet to Hold First Meeting on January 30
Sofia - January 29 (BTA) - The caretaker cabinet will hold its first meeting on Monday, January 30, the government information service said. The first item...
-
Greek Farmers Block Border Crossing to Bulgaria
Sofia - January 28 (BTA) - Protesting Greek farmers used their tractors to block the Promachonas/Koulata crossing on the border with Bulgaria on Saturday, Bul...
-
ABV Expects to Gain Stronger Presence in Next Parliament
Haskovo, Southern Bulgaria - January 28 (BTA) - The new ABV leader, Konstantin Prodanov, expects his party to gain stronger presence in the next National Assembly after the early ...
-
New Interior Minister Visits Bulgarian-Turkish Border
Sofia - January 28 (BTA) - The caretaker Minister of Interior, Plamen Ouzounov, visited the Lessovo checkpoint at the Bulgarian-Turkish border on Saturday, ju...
-
Cash-Carrying Vehicle Robbed in Sofia
Sofia - January 28 (BTA) - A cash-carrying vehicle was robbed on Tsarigradsko Chaussee Blvd in Sofia on Friday evening, the Interior Ministry reported. Accord...
-
Reformist Bloc Parties Confirm They Will Stay Together
Sofia - January 28 (BTA) - The member parties of the Reformist Bloc stated on Saturday they will stay in the coalition because it is a proven platform for rig...
News + 30 January 2017
-
WWF Urges Caretaker Government to Protect Pirin, Vitosha and Rila Mountains
Sofia - January 29 (BTA) - The international environmental organization WWF said on Sunday that has urged the caretaker government to make efforts to protect ...
-
Financial Literacy Programme Launched in Ten Schools
Sofia - January 26 (BTA) - A financial literacy programme entitled "My Money" will be piloted in ten schools around the country in the second term o...
-
Eurobarometer: 72% of Bulgarians Want Cooperation and Verification Mechanism to ...
Sofia - January 25 (BTA) - Some 72 per cent of Bulgarians believe that the European Commission (EC) Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) should contin...
Latest
Advisory to BTA's External Service Subscribers
Wholesale Prices of Food Edge Up by Nearly 2%
Competition Regulator Sanctions Mtel over Unfair Trade Practice
Anti-Organized Crime Officers Intercept Sale of Cultural Valuables
WWF Urges Caretaker Government to Protect Pirin, Vitosha and Rila Mountains
Caretaker Cabinet to Hold First Meeting on January 30
Today's Observances: January 29
Greek Farmers Block Border Crossing to Bulgaria
ABV Expects to Gain Stronger Presence in Next Parliament
New Interior Minister Visits Bulgarian-Turkish Border
Cash-Carrying Vehicle Robbed in Sofia
Reformist Bloc Parties Confirm They Will Stay Together
Jean-Claude Juncker Thanks Boyko Borissov for Excellent Partnership
Today's Observances: January 28
Weekly Roundup of Political Events January 21-27