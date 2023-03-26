Six Bulgarian Seamen Have Returned to Bulgaria, Remaining Four Expected Back on Sunday – Ambassador

Six seamen of the three Bulgarian fishing vessels detained in the Romanian port of Constanta have already returned to Bulgaria and the other four are expected back on Sunday, Bulgarian Ambassador to Romania Radko Vlaikov told BTA by phone late on Saturday evening.

These are the three captains and one seaman who have remained to seal the three vessels.

The Ambassador said that the vessels will be impounded and sealed on a prosecutorial order.

Ambassador Vlaikov voiced satisfaction with the release of the Bulgarian seamen. He underscored that in the last 36 hours the efforts of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and the embassy were focused entirely on releasing the seamen and what will happen with the vessels is up to the Romanian prosecution.

The ships were detained on Thursday night about 50 nautical miles east of Constanta after the sailors were caught poaching turbot and shark in the Romanian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. After a check, they were escorted to the Constanta military port.