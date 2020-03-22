APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy

A woman stands in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral, in downtown Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told the nation he is tightening the lockdown to fight the rampaging spread of coronavirus, shuttind down all production facilities except those that are "necessary, crucial, indispensible to guarantee" the good of the country. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Source: AP