Bulgarian State Forestry Enterprise Looking for Name for Eaglet, Who Flew from Bulgaria to Zimbabwe

Dobrich, Northeast Bulgaria, October 29 (BTA) - The Bulgarian Northeastern State Forestry Enterprise is looking for suggestions of a name for an eaglet, the Enterprise said in a press release here on Friday.



The bird, of the rare specimen, lesser spotted eagle, flew all the way from the northeastern Bulgarian village of Alexandria, where it was hatched this summer, to Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe. The eaglet has been tagged with a transmitter by the Bulgarian Society for Protection of Birds before it learned to fly.



In the first chilly days at the end of Bulgaria's summer season, the young traveller headed south and is already warm in Zimbabwe's National Park, where it is summer. The eagle is expected to return home in the spring.



The lesser spotted eaglet from the village of Alexandria is Northeastern Bulgaria's traveller to make the longest flight in 2021, crossing the borders of more than ten countries. The ornithologists expect that the bird is a female one, but they have to make samples in order to confirm it. The Northeastern State Forestry Enterprise awaits suggestions of a name, which can be sent to: t.dimitrova@dpshumen.bg. ZH/KK

Източник: Dobrich