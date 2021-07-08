COVID-19 Update: 60 New Cases, Test Positivity Rate at 0.49%

July 8 (BTA) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in

Bulgaria reached 422,298 after 12,258 tests identified [Е] new

infections on Wednesday, according to data posted on

0.49 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 12 positive

tests, followed by Razgrad Region with 8 cases and Burgas Region

with 5. Sofia City also has the largest infections total,

109,865, ahead of Plovdiv (36,835), Varna (31,550), Burgas

(27,447) and Blagoevgrad (18,759).



The active cases are 8,108. Currently, the hospitalized patients

number 959, including 113 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,448, including 3,858

doctors, 4,551 nurses and 2,255 orderlies.



Another 146 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24

hours, bringing the total to 396,061.



Two fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to

18,129.



With 12,842 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,823,403

persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so

far, including 836,153 who are fully vaccinated. RY/LG



