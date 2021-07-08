COVID-19 Update: 60 New Cases, Test Positivity Rate at 0.49%
July 8 (BTA) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in
Bulgaria reached 422,298 after 12,258 tests identified [Е] new
infections on Wednesday, according to data posted on
https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at
0.49 per cent.
Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 12 positive
tests, followed by Razgrad Region with 8 cases and Burgas Region
with 5. Sofia City also has the largest infections total,
109,865, ahead of Plovdiv (36,835), Varna (31,550), Burgas
(27,447) and Blagoevgrad (18,759).
The active cases are 8,108. Currently, the hospitalized patients
number 959, including 113 in intensive care.
The infected medical staff have reached 13,448, including 3,858
doctors, 4,551 nurses and 2,255 orderlies.
Another 146 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24
hours, bringing the total to 396,061.
Two fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to
18,129.
With 12,842 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,823,403
persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so
far, including 836,153 who are fully vaccinated. RY/LG
//