COVID-19 Update: 87 New Cases, Test Positivity Rate at 0.6%
July 7 (BTA) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in
Bulgaria reached 422,238, after 14,174 tests identified 87 new
infections on Tuesday, according to data posted Wednesday on the
national coronavirus information platform at
https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at
0.6 per cent.
The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 14 positive
tests.
The active cases are 8,196. Currently, the hospitalized patients
number 961, including 111 in intensive care.
Two fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to
18,127.
With 11,712 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,810,576
persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so
far, including 830,261 who are fully vaccinated.
Later in the day the Health Miinstry said that another 43 cases
of the Delta variant (from India) and one of the Beta variant
(from South Africa) have been identified in the country. The
samples were taken from COVID-19 patients between June 1 and 25
in 14 regions.
Three of the patients infected with the Delta variant have died.
