COVID-19 Update: 87 New Cases, Test Positivity Rate at 0.6%

July 7 (BTA) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in

Bulgaria reached 422,238, after 14,174 tests identified 87 new

infections on Tuesday, according to data posted Wednesday on the

national coronavirus information platform at

https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at

0.6 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 14 positive

tests.



The active cases are 8,196. Currently, the hospitalized patients

number 961, including 111 in intensive care.



Two fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to

18,127.



With 11,712 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,810,576

persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so

far, including 830,261 who are fully vaccinated.



Later in the day the Health Miinstry said that another 43 cases

of the Delta variant (from India) and one of the Beta variant

(from South Africa) have been identified in the country. The

samples were taken from COVID-19 patients between June 1 and 25

in 14 regions.



Three of the patients infected with the Delta variant have died.

