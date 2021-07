Sofia, July 6 (BTA) - Employees vaccinated against COVID-19 are

not required to wear masks at work, according to an order issued

by Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov effective Wednesday. Mask

wearing is left to the discretion of employers, appointing

authorities and the individuals and businesses that own or

manage public facilities, commercial and other operations

providing services to the public. NV/DD

