Arrivals from Russia, Spain and Cyprus Must Present Digital COVID Certificate Upon Entry into Bulgaria

July 6 (BTA) - On Monday, July 5, Health Minister Dr.
Stoycho Katsarov issued an order which states that arrivals from
 the Russian Federation, the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic
of Cyprus need to present a valid digital COVID-19 EU test
certificate or similar document showing a negative result from a
 PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before entry into the
country from the date of sampling entered in the document, said
the Health Ministry.

If there is information about a significant negative change in
the epidemic situation in a country from a green or orange zone,
 specific anti-epidemic measures may be applied to persons
arriving from that country to Bulgaria.

The order takes effect on Thursday, July 8. RI/DT

Източник: Sofia

