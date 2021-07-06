Arrivals from Russia, Spain and Cyprus Must Present Digital COVID Certificate Upon Entry into Bulgaria

July 6 (BTA) - On Monday, July 5, Health Minister Dr.

Stoycho Katsarov issued an order which states that arrivals from

the Russian Federation, the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic

of Cyprus need to present a valid digital COVID-19 EU test

certificate or similar document showing a negative result from a

PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before entry into the

country from the date of sampling entered in the document, said

the Health Ministry.



If there is information about a significant negative change in

the epidemic situation in a country from a green or orange zone,

specific anti-epidemic measures may be applied to persons

arriving from that country to Bulgaria.



The order takes effect on Thursday, July 8. RI/DT



/DT/

Източник: Sofia