COVID-19 Update: 19 New Cases, Test Positivity Rate at 0.49%

Sofia, July 5 (BTA) - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,053, after 3,900 tests identified 19 new infections on Sunday, according to data posted Monday on the national coronavirus information platform at https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.49 per cent.



The active cases are 8,588. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,245, including 152 in intensive care.



No fatalities are reported in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remains 18,084.



With 2,157 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,791,061 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 820,975 who are fully vaccinated. NV/MY

Източник: Sofia