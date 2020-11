Прессъобщение

OT 14:57:31 30-11-2020MG1455OT.020"Модерна"ПрессъобщениеОт името на "Модерна" бихме желали да споделим с Вас новините, че "Модерна" оповестява първичен анализ от проучването COVE Фаза 3 на ефикасността на своя кандидат за ваксина срещу COVID-19 и подава днес документи до Агенцията по храните и лекарствата в САЩ за разрешително за спешна употреба. Основните аспекти са следните:" Този първичен анализ на ефикасността включва 196 участници с потвърдени случаи на COVID-19, от които 30 тежки случая" Ефикасността на ваксината срещу COVID-19 е 94.1% (185 случая са наблюдавани в групата, получила плацебо, срещу 11 случая, регистрирани в групата, получила mRNA-1273)" Ефикасността на ваксината срещу тежки случаи на COVID-19 е 100%" Ефикасността е равномерна независимо от демографски характеристики като възраст, раса, етническа принадлежност и пол. Вярваме, че нашата ваксина ще осигури нов и силен инструмент, който може да промени курса на тази пандемия и да спомогне предотвратяването на тежки случаи, хоспитализации и смъртни случаи," заяви Стефан Бансел, главен изпълнителен директор на "Модерна".Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 VaccineCandidate and Filing Today with U.S. FDA for Emergency Use AuthorizationNovember 30, 2020Primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 involving 30,000 participants included 196 cases of COVID-19, of which 30cases were severeVaccine efficacy against COVID-19 was 94.1%; vaccine efficacy against severe COVID-19 was 100%mRNA-1273 continues to be generally well tolerated; no serious safety concerns identified to datePhase 3 COVE Study has exceeded 2 months of median follow-up post vaccination as required by the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization(EUA)Moderna plans today to request EUA from the U.S. FDA, to apply for a conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency(EMA) and to progress with the rolling reviews, which have already been initiated with international regulatory agenciesFDA has told Company to expect VRBPAC meeting for mRNA-1273 likely on December 17, 2020CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov. 30, 2020-- Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA(mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, today announced that the primary efficacyanalysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirms the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis. The dataanalysis indicates a vaccine efficacy of 94.1%. Safety data continue to accrue and the study continues to be monitored by an independent,NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). The Company also announced that today, Moderna plans to request an Emergency UseAuthorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). ThePhase 3 study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. and is being conducted in collaboration with the NationalInstitute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research andDevelopment Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health andHuman Services.The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 COVE study is based on the analysis of COVID-19 cases confirmed and adjudicated starting two weeks followingthe second dose of vaccine. Vaccine efficacy has been demonstrated at the first interim analysis with a total of 95 cases based on the pre-specifiedsuccess criterion on efficacy. Today's primary analysis was based on 196 cases, of which 185 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo groupversus 11 cases observed in the mRNA-1273 group, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 94.1%. A secondary endpoint analyzed severecases of COVID-19 and included 30 severe cases (as defined in the study protocol) in this analysis. All 30 cases occurred in the placebo group andnone in the mRNA-1273 vaccinated group. There was one COVID-19-related death in the study to date, which occurred in the placebo group.Efficacy was consistent across age, race and ethnicity, and gender demographics. The 196 COVID-19 cases included 33 older adults (ages 65+) and42 participants identifying as being from diverse communities (including 29 Hispanic or LatinX, 6 Black or African Americans, 4 Asian Americans and 3multiracial participants).The safety profile of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 was previously described on November 16. A continuous review of safety data is ongoing andno new serious safety concerns have been identified by the Company. Based on prior analysis, the most common solicited adverse reactions includedinjection site pain, fatigue, myalgia, arthralgia, headache, and erythema/redness at the injection site. Solicited adverse reactions increased infrequency and severity in the mRNA-1273 group after the second dose.The Company will submit data from the Phase 3 COVE study to a peer-reviewed publication."This positive primary analysis confirms the ability of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19 disease with 94.1% efficacy and importantly, the ability toprevent severe COVID-19 disease. We believe that our vaccine will provide a new and powerful tool that may change the course of this pandemic andhelp prevent severe disease, hospitalizations and death," said St?phane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "I want to thank the thousands ofparticipants in our Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, as well as the staff at clinical trial sites who have been on the front lines of the fight againstthe virus. I would again like to thank our partners at NIH, NIAID, BARDA and Operation Warp Speed who have helped us advance the clinicaldevelopment of mRNA-1273. Finally, I want to thank the Moderna team and our suppliers and partners for their tireless work on the research,development and manufacturing of our vaccine. We will file today for an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and continue forging ahead withthe rolling reviews that have already been initiated with several regulatory agencies around the globe."Today, Moderna will submit for an EUA with the U.S. FDA and an application for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) with the EuropeanMedicines Agency. The Company has already initiated the rolling review process with the EMA, Health Canada, SwissMedic, the United KingdomMedicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Ministry of Health in Israel, and Health Sciences Authority in Singapore and intendsto seek Prequalification (PQ) and/or Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO).Additionally, Moderna announced that the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting to review thesafety and efficacy data package for mRNA-1273 will likely be scheduled for Thursday, December 17. The Company expects that the U.S. Centers forDisease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will make a recommendation on immunizationpriorities. The Company anticipates that the shipping of mRNA-1273 to designated distribution points throughout the U.S. will occur shortly after anEmergency Use Authorization is granted.Moderna is working with the U.S. CDC, Operation Warp Speed and McKesson (NYSE: MCK), a COVID-19 vaccine distributor contracted by the U.S.government, as well as global stakeholders to be prepared for distribution of mRNA-1273, in the event that it receives an EUA and similar globalauthorizations and approvals. By the end of 2020, the Company expects to have approximately 20 million doses of mRNA-1273 available in theU.S. The Company remains on track to manufacture 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021. On November 10, the American MedicalAssociation (AMA) issued a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code to report vaccination with mRNA-1273 (code: 91301). Moderna recentlyannounced further progress towards ensuring the distribution, storage and handling of the vaccine can be done using existing infrastructure.To learn more about Moderna's work on mRNA-1273, visit www.modernatx.com/COVID19.About the Phase 3 COVE StudyThe Phase 3 COVE trial is a randomized, 1:1 placebo-controlled study testing mRNA-1273 at the 100 ?g dose level in 30,000 participants in the U.S.,ages 18 and older. The primary endpoint is the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 disease. Key secondary endpoints include prevention of severeCOVID-19 disease and prevention of infection by SARS-CoV-2. The trial will continue to accrue additional data relevant to safety and efficacy evenafter an EUA is submitted. The final estimates of vaccine efficacy for both primary and secondary endpoints will depend on the totality of data that willaccumulate to inform the final analysis. Moderna worked closely with BARDA and the NIH, including NIAID's COVID-19 Prevention Network ( CoVPN),to conduct the Phase 3 COVE study under Operation Warp Speed. Moderna's partner PPD (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract researchorganization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services, has also been essential to thesuccessful execution of the COVE study.The Phase 3 COVE study was designed in collaboration with the FDA and NIH to evaluate Americans at risk of severe COVID-19 disease andcompleted enrollment of more than 30,000 participants ages 18 and older in the U.S. on October 22, including those at high risk of severecomplications of COVID-19 disease. The COVE study includes more than 7,000 Americans over the age of 65. It also includes more than 5,000Americans who are under the age of 65 but have high-risk chronic diseases that put them at increased risk of severe COVID-19, such as diabetes,severe obesity and cardiac disease. These medically high-risk groups represent 42% of the total participants in the Phase 3 COVE study. The studyalso included communities that have historically been under-represented in clinical research and have been disproportionately impacted byCOVID-19. The study includes more than 11,000 participants from communities of color, representing 37% of the study population, which is similar tothe diversity of the U.S. at large. This includes more than 6,000 participants who identify as Hispanic or LatinX, and more than 3,000 participants whoidentify as Black or African American.About mRNA-1273mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed byModerna and investigators from NIAID's Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for EpidemicPreparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the NIH on February 24, 42 daysfrom sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequenceselection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the FDA granted mRNA-1273 Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each agecohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273. On July8, the Phase 2 study completed enrollment.Results from the second interim analysis of the NIH-led Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273 in the 56-70 and 71+ age groups were published on September29 in The New England Journal of Medicine. On July 28, results from a non-human primate preclinical viral challenge study evaluating mRNA-1273were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. On July 14, an interim analysis of the original cohorts in the NIH-led Phase 1 study ofmRNA-1273 was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. mRNA-1273 currently is not approved for use by any regulatory body.BARDA is supporting the continued research and development of mRNA-1273 with $955 million in federal funding under Contract no.75A50120C00034. BARDA is reimbursing Moderna for 100 percent of the allowable costs incurred by the Company for conducting the programdescribed in the BARDA contract. The U.S. government has agreed to provide up to $1.525 billion to purchase supply of mRNA-1273 under U.S.Department of Defense Contract No. W911QY-20-C-0100.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended,including regarding the Company's development of a potential vaccine (mRNA-1273) against the novel coronavirus, mRNA-1273's efficacy and itsability to prevent infection or mitigate symptoms of COVID-19, the safety profile for mRNA-1273, the Company's plans to seek regulatory approval forthe use of mRNA-1273 in the U.S. and other jurisdictions, the Company's anticipated production of mRNA-1273, and the timing of the initial shipmentsof mRNA-1273. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could", "expects,""intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparableterminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neitherpromises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknownrisks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from thoseexpressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: the fact that there hasnever been a commercial product utilizing mRNA technology approved for use; the fact that the rapid response technology in use by Moderna is stillbeing developed and implemented; the safety, tolerability and efficacy profile of mRNA-1273 observed to date may change adversely in ongoinganalyses of trial data or subsequent to commercialization; despite having ongoing interactions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies, the FDA orsuch other regulatory agencies may not agree with the Company's regulatory approval strategies, components of our filings, such as clinical trialdesigns, conduct and methodologies, or the sufficiency of data submitted; Moderna may encounter delays in meeting manufacturing or supplytimelines or disruptions in its distribution plans for mRNA-1273; whether and when any biologics license applications and/or emergency useauthorization applications may be filed and ultimately approved by regulatory authorities; potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and clinical trials, supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems anddisruption of the global economy; and those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recentQuarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with theSEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.