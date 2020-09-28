AUTODOC invests millions in new warehouse in Szczecin

Online car parts trader doubles its logistics space in Szczecin

Szczecin, 28 September 2020 – AUTODOC, Europe's leading online retailer of car parts, accessories and equipment, opened its latest logistics centre in Szczecin last Friday. With the new building "M13" in Szczecin, AUTODOC is doubling its storage space in Szczecin to 26,700 square metres. Up to 800 jobs will be created in the new semi-automatically operated warehouse. At the opening ceremony of the facility, AUTODOC boss Alexej Erdle stated that despite the coronavirus crisis, the company urgently requires the additional capacity. AUTODOC was founded twelve years ago in Berlin and has enjoyed continuous growth. In 2019, AUTODOC increased its sales by 48 percent to almost 615 million euros. The company plans to continue to pursue an ambitious growth strategy in the coming years.

Success for Szczecin

With the new warehouse, AUTODOC continues its four-year success story in Szczecin. In 2018 AUTODOC opened its local reloading point for car parts, accessories and consumer goods by the A6 motorway in the district of Załom-Kasztanowe. By now, almost 1600 employees and contract workers work at this location. Almost 75,000 products are unpacked and repacked, addressed and shipped to end customers every day. However, the handling capacity of the new warehouse will be significantly higher thanks to semi-automated processes. In future, AUTODOC’s handling will increase from 25,000 daily orders to as many as 61,000 orders.

The Szczecin site has clearly established itself as AUTODOC's most important logistics location with total investments of around 11.0 million euros since its launch. While the company continues to operate a warehouse in the Berlin district of Lichtenberg, maximum capacities have been reached at this location due to a lack of expansion space. AUTODOC requires the warehouses to be able to deliver goods ordered online in the shortest possible time to customers. The company mainly relies on "on-demand" delivery. Products ordered online are delivered to AUTODOC by the manufacturers and then sent on to the customer almost immediately. With its broad range of 2.5 million products, low prices, above-average customer service and fast delivery, AUTODOC takes a growing share of the market from the brick-and-mortar car parts trade.

Tight labour market

AUTODOC is currently looking for new employees in both Szczecin and Berlin to meet the continuing strong growth in demand. "We currently have many vacancies," said Erdle. He particularly pointed to the fairly tight labour market in Szczecin, which has turned into a popular logistics location.

The multinational workforce in the warehouses often works in teams organised according to their native languages. Ten nations are represented in Szczecin and the employees enjoy a good rate of pay, a number of bonus systems, private health insurance and care as well as free transport to and from the city centre of Szczecin.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Contact: