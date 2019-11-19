OFFICIAL TOUR OF THE PAKISTAN-BULGARIA PARLIAMENTARY FRIENDSHIP GROUP IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF PAKISTAN 19 ноември 2019 / 14:46 Tweet

OFFICIAL TOUR OF THE PAKISTAN-BULGARIA PARLIAMENTARY FRIENDSHIP GROUP

IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF PAKISTAN





NOVEMBER 12-15, 2019





A five-member entourage of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Parliamentary Friendship Group - led by its Convener, Makhdoom Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani - undertook an official tour of Bulgaria from November 12-15. It was a maiden for either side at this level. The visit materialized upon the invite accorded by Hon. Plamen Manushev, Chairperson of the Bulgaria-Pakistan Friendship Group in the 44th National Assembly of Bulgaria.



The Pakistan-Bulgaria Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was established in Pakistan's lower chamber or National Assembly in 2010, a year after its Bulgarian counterpart was devised. Pakistan's 15th National Assembly is now in session.



On November 13, the visiting delegation's activities at the outset comprised a tour of the Parliament building wherein it was welcomed by Hon. Manushev and members of the Bulgaria-Pakistan Friendship Group. Opening remarks were delivered by the Chairpersons of the respective Friendship Groups at the Plenary Hall Balcony during which a welcome applause was rendered by the plenary sitting. It was followed by meetings with Hon. Kristian Vigenin, Vice President of the National Assembly; as well as Hon. Petar Kanev, Chairperson of the Economic Policy and Tourism Committee.



Vice President Vigenin welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction with the state of ties between Pakistan and Bulgaria. Both sides, nevertheless, emphasized the prerequisite of enhancing the entire spectrum of relations. Convener Gillani also presented an official invite accorded by the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, to the President of the Narodno Subranie, Tsveta Karayancheva, to visit Pakistan to coincide with the opening quarter of next year. During the interaction, the Kashmir dispute was underlined in the context of the recent occurrences in the occupied valley.



Outside the Narodno Subranie, the visiting entourage called on Deputy Minister of Economy, Liliya Ivanova. It may be recalled that Deputy Minister Ivanova had led the Bulgarian delegation to the 2nd Session of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Inter Governmental Commission (IGC) on May 21 this year in Islamabad. The discussion lamented the bilateral trade volume that stood at US$ 34.2 million in 2018. Hon. Gillani invited Bulgarian trade bodies to collaborate in maximizing bilateral commerce.



The interaction also confirmed that ties have remained hackneyed inspite of the existence of several trade instruments. One measure to address the imbalance could be to lease warehouses/trade incubators in Pakistan and Bulgaria. Surveying the respective profiles of industrial parks in either country would go a long way in deriving the benefits of investing. Special mention was made of the Trakia Industrial Zone and the Gwadar Special Economic Zone.





Pakistan can proffer rice, cotton, leather, textile, onyx, sports gear, pharmaceuticals and surgical instruments to Bulgaria. Whereas yoghurt, rose oil, lavender oil, sunflower oil and machinery components can be imported by Pakistan. Talks also veered towards the shifting demographics within Bulgaria and the pool of young talent available in Pakistan, which comprises almost 60% of the latter's population. The labour variable can be brought to bear to replenish gaps that are anticipated to appear in education, healthcare and agronomy here in Bulgaria.



Collaboration can also occur in petrochemicals, energy and metallurgy. Emphasis was laid on the ICT and tourism sectors that can be vital cogs in raising bilateral trade.



The group later had a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev. The Deputy Minister and Convener Gillani, underscored the mutual support that both nations are extending to each other at multilateral fora, including the UN. Deputy Minister Georgiev was also invited to visit Pakistan in the coming year. The PFG delegation even appreciated the 4th Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) session that was organized in Islamabad on November 5. The Bulgarian entourage was led by Ambassador Hristo Polendakov, Director General (Bilateral Relations Directorate) at the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The touring Parliamentary Friendship Group then inaugurated a painting exposition themed "Beauty Of Pakistan" that was a joint endeavor between the Pakistan Embassy and the State Cultural Institute To The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs. The event was graced by the diplomatic corps, Bulgarian officials and members of the general public.



The next day i.e. November 14 was dedicated to a discourse given by Chairperson Gillani titled "Dimensions of Pakistan-Bulgaria Bilateral Ties and the Essential Paradigm of Interaction". The venue was Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski's Faculty of Eastern Languages and Studies.



During the course of its sojourn, the parliamentary entourage was afforded the opportunity to have a panoramic tour of Sofia's centre dotted with landmarks such as the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., the Russian Church, the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, the Royal Palace - the National Art Gallery, the Archaeological Museum, the St. George Rotond, remnants of the Serdika Fortress and the Religions Square.



In the coming year i.e. June 2020, Pakistan and Bulgaria will be celebrating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations. It is predicted to be a defining year in terms of intensifying the bilateral nexus.





