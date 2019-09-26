Писмено и устно изявление на Кристалина Георгиева по повод избирането й за генерален директор на МВФ 25 септември 2019 / 21:21 Tweet

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva issued the following statement today after the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) selected her as the IMF's next Managing Director - the 12th since the Fund's inception in 1944 - for a five-year term, starting on October 1:



I am deeply honored to have been selected as Managing Director of the IMF and grateful for the trust that the Fund's global membership and the Executive Board have placed in me. I want to pay tribute to my predecessor, Christine Lagarde, a great leader and a dear friend, whose vision and tireless work have contributed so much to the continued success of the Fund.



The IMF is a unique institution with a great history and a world-class staff. I come as a firm believer in its mandate to help ensure the stability of the global economic and financial system through international cooperation. Indeed, in my view, the Fund's role has never been more important.



It is a huge responsibility to be at the helm of the IMF at a time when global economic growth continues to disappoint, trade tensions persist, and debt is at historically high levels. As I noted in my statement to the Executive Board, our immediate priority is to help countries minimize the risk of crises and be ready to cope with downturns. Yet, we should not lose sight of our long-term objective - to support sound monetary, fiscal and structural policies to build stronger economies and improve people's lives. This means also dealing with issues like inequalities, climate risks and rapid technological change.



For our readiness to act, safeguarding the Fund's financial strength is essential, and so are enhancing its surveillance and capacity development efforts. Working with my team, my goal is to further strengthen the Fund by making it even more forward-looking and attentive to the needs of our members.



I look forward to working with all our 189-member countries, the Executive Board and staff, and with all our partners in the years ahead.





Oral Statement to media by Kristalina Georgieva

IMF Managing Director Designate



Good afternoon.

I am deeply honored to have been selected as the next Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. I want to thank the Fund's global membership and the Executive Board for the support I have received and the trust they have placed in me.

Let me start by recognizing how fortunate I am to have had my friend Christine Lagarde as my predecessor. Her vision and leadership have contributed so much to the continued success of the Fund.

It is a privilege and a huge responsibility to be at the helm of this unique institution, with a tremendous history and a world-class staff. I step in this role as a firm believer in the Fund's mandate. I have seen first-hand in my own country and in many others just how much the Fund matters for those faced with crises and how important it is to forge a path to stability and sustainable growth.

I assume my new role fully aware of the great challenges that lie ahead. Global economic growth continues to disappoint, trade tensions persist, and debt burdens are rising in many countries. As we will soon discuss at the Annual Meetings, warning signals are flashing, and we must be ready to be tested.

In this environment, my immediate priority for the IMF is to help members minimize the risk of crises and be ready to cope with downturns. Yet, we should not lose sight of our long-term objective - support sound monetary, fiscal and structural policies to build stronger economies and improve people's lives. This means also dealing with issues like inequalities, climate risks, rapid technological change.

For our readiness to act safeguarding the FundТs financial strength is essential, and so are enhancing its surveillance and capacity development efforts.

Working with my team, my goal is to further strengthen the Fund by ensuring it is well resourced and well governed, always evenhanded, forward-looking and attentive to the needs of our members.

I look forward to working with all our 189-member countries, the Executive Board and staff, and with all our partners in the years ahead.

I will officially start work on October 1 but, as you can see, I am already very much engaged in this new challenge.

Thank you.



