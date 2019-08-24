Embassy of India Sofia Media Briefing on Jammu & Kashmir 24 август 2019 / 14:31 Tweet

Прессъобщение от посолството на Индия в София



Embassy of India

Sofia

Media Briefing on Jammu & Kashmir





o The proposed action of abrogation of the temporary provision of Article 370 from the Constitution by the Government of India is purely an internal matter. The administrative reorganisation does not impact the external boundary of India or the Line of Control with Pakistan, which remains unchanged. The issue has no external dimension.



o Changing a constitutional provision is the prerogative of any sovereign nation.



o Article 370 has been abrogated with a view to improve good governance and to deliver socio economic justice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir.



o There have been no casualties in the aftermath of the change.



o Essential supplies, including 24 x 7 electricity, water supply and sanitation to the populace of J&K has been ensured.



o Hospitals and medical facilities are functioning normally. There is no shortage of medicines.



o Movement restrictions are in place by local administration to prevent miscreants from fomenting trouble. Prolonged relaxations have been made from time to time, such as for Eid festival shopping, for Eid prayers etc.



o Those going on Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and those retuning after Haj have been specifically facilitated.



o 12 out of 22 districts of Jammu & Kashmir are functioning normally, with some limited night time restrictions in 5 of these. From 16 August, these have been relaxed further. Out of 197 police stations, 136 have significantly relaxed restrictions.

o Vehicular movement in many parts of J&K and Ladakh is normal.



o All government offices have been made fully functional from 16 August 2019.



o Banking and ATM facilities are operating normally.



o Telecom connectivity is being restored gradually. Since 18 August, most of landline telephone exchanges have been made operational.



o A media centre with communication facilities has been set up in J&K to enable media to cover events in J&K. Regular press briefings are being held.



o Our Prime Minister has declared in his Address to the Nation that people would have the opportunity to elect their representatives as soon as the situation returns to normalcy (Copy at Annex. I). The Supreme Court of India has also observed that Government needs to be given more time in its sincere efforts to bring normalcy to the situation.





(I) Preventive detention - Any decision on preventive detention is a law and order decision taken by the local law enforcement agencies based on the prevailing security situation. The situation is assessed on a regular basis Any such detention is strictly under the prevailing laws of the land.

(II) Restrictions - The restrictions are being relaxed in a gradual manner. Decision to open up the landline phones is under implementation. Out of 197 police stations, 136 have significantly relaxed restrictions. The situation is being assessed on a regular basis and a decision on further relaxation will be taken based on the ground situation.

(III) Restriction on foreign journalists traveling to J&K - Visit to J&K and other restricted and protected areas in India by journalists holding non-Indian passports are governed by specific regulations. Approvals are processed on a case to case basis keeping in mind the local law and order and the security situation of the place to be visited.

(IV) Journalists not allowed to cover the story on the ground - This is factually incorrect. Regular briefings are being held. Restrictions in view of the law and order situation is applicable to all. The fact that so many stories are coming out from Jammu and Kashmir goes to show that there are no such restrictions in place for the media.







