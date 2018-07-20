. . .
ПЕС: Има нужда от конкретни мерки за борба с насилието над жени
Проучвателна мисия на ПЕС, водена от генералния секретар Ахим Пост и председателя на ПЕС-Жени Зита Гурмай, е на тридневно посещение в София. Освен среща с ръководството на партията-домакин - БСП, програмата на мисията включваше поредица от срещи с неправителствени организации и социолози, политолози и университетски преподаватели. Тя завърши с посещение в кризисния център в София, където членовете на мисията разговаряха с жени - жертви на насилие. Центърът се управлява от Фондация "Асоциация Анимус" - неправителствена организация с дългогодишен опит в борбата с насилието срещу жени и особено домашното насилие.
Генералният секретар на ПЕС Ахим Пост заяви: "Подготвихме това посещение заедно с БСП. Имахме един много отворен и интензивен диалог. Техни представители присъстваха на повечето от срещите. Българските социалисти поеха ангажименти за промяна в законодателството, касаещо домашното насилие, разкриването на кризисни центрове в 28-те областни града на страната и тяхното финансово обезпечаване."
На срещата с мисията на ПЕС неправителствените организации обърнаха внимание на необходимостта от държавна политика срещу насилието над жени и домашното насилие. В предложените от тях законодателни промени е разписан механизъм за координация между институциите на всички нива в борбата с насилието.
"В Германия Конвенцията на Съвета на Европа за превенция и борба с насилието над жени и домашното насилие беше ратифицирана с консенсус между всички политически сили през лятото на 2017 г. Тя действа вече година и това е осъзната държавна политика - ние не толерираме насилието над жени. В ПЕС категорично сме на мнение, че Конвенцията е най-обхватният и стойностен документ, който може да превантира насилието над жени и да обърне мисленето за него", добави Ахим Пост.
Председателят на женското обединение на ПЕС Зита Гурмай заяви: "Знам, че в България мнозинството от гражданите също не приемат насилието над жени като начин на поведение. С БСП оставаме на различни позиции по отношение на ратификацията на конвенцията, но сме съгласни, че трябва да се предприемат редица мерки, възпиращи насилието над жени и подпомагащи жертвите му. Като социалисти, ние сме длъжни да се борим с този бич на обществата ни."
"Очакваме поетите ангажименти бързо да се претворят в нови законодателни инициативи на левицата в България, за да са налице така нужните инструменти на държавата за комплексно противодействие на насилието над жени и закрила на жертвите. Не можем да приемем, че днес все още една от всеки три жени е била жертва на една или друга форма на насилие, и дори не се ползва от закрилата на държавата и законите."
PES: We need concrete measures to fight violence against women
A PES fact-finding mission, co-chaired by PES Secretary General Achim Post and PES-Women President Zita Gurmai, is on a three-day visit in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Meeting with host party BSP leadership, the programme of the mission also included a series of meetings with NGOs, academics, sociologists and political science experts. The mission concluded by visiting a support centre in Sofia, where members personally met and spoke with victims of violence.
The centre is managed by the ANIMUS foundation - an NGO with extensive experience in combating violence against women, in particular domestic violence.
PES Secretary General Achim Post said:
"We prepared this visit together with BSP. We had a very open and intensive dialogue. Representatives of the party attended most of the meetings. Bulgarian socialists committed to tabling legislative amendments concerning domestic violence, to fight for the opening of additional support centers for women victims of violence in all 28 district cities in the country as well as to securing their financial backing from the central budget."
Meeting with the members of the PES mission, NGOs highlighted the need for comprehensive state policy towards preventing violence against women and domestic violence. Among the proposed legislative changes is a mechanism to coordinate all institutions with responsibilities and activities in this field.
Mr Post added:
"As I mentioned, in Germany, the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence was ratified with consensus among all political forces in the summer of 2017. It has been in force for a year now and is a conscious state policy -- we do not tolerate violence against women. We at the PES firmly believe that the Convention is the most comprehensive and valuable framework for prevention of violence against women and it can change the people's mindset about it."
PES Women President Zita Gurmai said:
"I know that in Bulgaria the majority of citizens also do not tolerate violence against women. PES and BSP remain on different positions when it comes to the ratification of the Convention, but we agreed of the need to undertake a series of measures to prevent violence against women and support women victims. As socialists, we ought to fight this phenomenon which still plagues our societies.
"We expect the commitments taken by the Bulgarian socialists to swiftly turn into new legislative initiatives in order to equip the state with the urgently needed tools to comprehensively fight violence against women and support women victims. We cannot accept that still today 1 in 3 women suffer some form of violence and would not be protected by the state and their laws."
The PES mission was co-chaired by PES Secretary-General Achim Post and PES-Women President Zita Gurmai. The team included also the President of the PES LGBTI wing 'Rainbow Rose' Sedef ?akmak (CHP, Turkey), the Vice-President of the PES youth wing 'YES' Kasper Vanpoucke (Sp.A Belgium), Rainbow Rose's Secretary-General Jose ?ngel Santoro (PSOE, Spain), Konrad Golota, PES adviser on democracy policies in Central and Eastern Europe, and Lesia Radelicki, PES Women coordinator.
