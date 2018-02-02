OT 15:59:32 01-02-2018

MI1558OT.025

Йемен - декларация



Statement By the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Yemen on the events which took place

in the City of Aden





Следва текстът на декларация на йеменското министерство на външните работи за последните събития в град Аден, предоставен от посолоството на Република Йемен в София



The City of Aden, the Interim Capital of Yemen, had witnessed through the past days a failed coup attempt against the legitimate government perpetrated by the militias of the so-called Southern ransitional Council. Those militias, on Sunday the 28th of January 2018, dispatched forces, tanks and armed vehicles across the civilian neighborhoods in the city of Aden and attacked state institutions, particularly the Judicial complex, the General Secretariat of the Government and the camps of the Presidential Guards Units. It further attempted to approach and seize control of the Presidential Palace in Ma'ashiq, causing the death of a number of soliders from the Presidential Guards Units and innocent civilians.

As a result of the good offices exerted by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the fighting was upheld upon a deal which commits all forces to withdraw to their barracks. However, as the Presidential Units withdrew to their barracks in line with that deal and the clear instructions of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the Prime Minister, the rebelling militias violated the deal and raged a major attack with heavy artilleries against the Fourth Brigade of the Presidential Guards in Dar Saad. This caused deaths and injuries of dozens among the Presidential Guards, the looting of state weapons; and breaking-in, looting and burning of the homes of military commanders.

The Republic of Yemen considers the coup attempt committed by the rebels in Aden, the continuous acts to undermine and impede the work of the legitimate government, and forming armed militias outside the command of Yemen Armed Forces, a blatant violation to UNSC Resolution no. 2216 (2015). Such acts threaten the security of the region, violate the principle goal for which the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen was established, undermine the continued endeavors to end the Houthi Coup, and serve agendas which contradict the national interests, unity, stability and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen.

The Republic of Yemen extends its appreciation and gratitude to the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which played the major role in the withdrawal of the rebels from the site of the Fourth Brigade ot the Presidential Guards and other areas, end the rebellion and stop the blood-shed in Aden.

The Republic of Yemen, as well, thanks the brotherly and friendly countries that condemned those acts and expressed their support to the legitimate government, and unity, security integrity of Yemen. It calls upon all brotherly and friendly countries, and regional and International organizations to continue their support to Yemen amid these hard times in accordance with international resolutions.

The Government of Yemen, which continues its duties in the Interim Capital Aden, reiterates that it will spare no effort to safeguard the interests of the Yemeni people and to maintain the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen under the leadership of H.E. Abdorabuh Mansour Hadi - President of the Republic of Yemen, in line with the constitutional legitimacy, the agreed upon three references and the principle goals of the Coalition to Restore the Legitimacy in Yemen leaded by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

/МИМ/